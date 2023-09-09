Release notes - Avalon Lords - Avalonian 1.1
Story
AL-126 Minimap Fix
AL-129 Grass render distance
AL-133 Navmesh fixing
AL-138 Upgrade to URP
AL-139 Animations For Peasant
AL-140 Fog Of War Implementation
AL-141 Add Fog of War Assets
AL-143 A Pathfinding Buildings
AL-144 Bug reported by Kath
AL-145 Peasants Adding population slots
AL-146 UI units count nuber size
AL-147 A Pathfinding for Ground Units
AL-150 Collecting Wood
AL-151 Rotate navmesh obstacle with buildings
Changed files in this update