Build 12151140 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy

v01.03.01-alpha

fixed: drone aim accuracy on clients

fixed: QM button error after score screen close

fixed: an issue coused that rendering was turned off on non ultra quality settings

fixed: an issue that coused bots to explode on spawn, and damaged anyone on spawn

added: laser pointer to scope