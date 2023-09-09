- Minor improvements for Blacksmith and Jeweler upgrades.
- Iron Chef and upgraded passives now stack.
- Description corrections for weekly challenge content.
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 9 September 2023
v0.11.106
