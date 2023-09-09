 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 9 September 2023

v0.11.106

Build 12151134

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor improvements for Blacksmith and Jeweler upgrades.
  • Iron Chef and upgraded passives now stack.
  • Description corrections for weekly challenge content.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2217551 Depot 2217551
