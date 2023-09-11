Patch v2.2.0 - Input Rebinding Update

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New Features
- You are now able to rebind controls on the Character Select Screen.
- Rebinding screen has also been updated and is now more streamlined.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed issue where after performing a low Air S as Aki, your grabs used to be comboable due to the opponent being left standing after the grab.
- Fixed issue where the IPS state for a character would remain active if a character immediately performed an attack out of the IPS state.
- Fixed issue where Coco's 22H will sometimes restand. It will now consistently knock down.
- Fixed issue where BURST would launch the opponent towards you. (We think we actually fixed it this time! Please notify us via feedback channels if not - ideally with video attached.)
- Fixed issues where Call-In collabs would sometimes not disappear if you are directly knocked down or grabbed. This will not affect call-ins that do not disappear on hitstun (ex: Kanata)
- Fixed issue where Kanata, Moona, Mio and Ame's Off-Collabs could cause random/inconsistent damage reductions when used in a combo.
- Fixed issue where knockdown were displaying 5-digit values in the frame advantage UI in training mode. It will now display "KD" instead.
- General Network stability improvements.
