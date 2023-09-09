 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OBS Studio Beta update for 9 September 2023

OBS Studio 30.0 Beta 3

Share · View all patches · Build 12151096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash when quickly switching between NVIDIA Audio Filters [pkviet]
  • Fixed a crash on Linux with Wayland when choosing a YouTube stream [ikalnytskyi]
  • Fixed service integrations missing in Flatpak build [tytan652]
  • Fixed AMD encoder settings not being saved in Simple Output Mode [tytan652]
  • Fixed source type version when dropping files onto the OBS UI [norihiro]
  • Fixed multiple issues with QSV on Linux [kkartaltepe]
  • Fixed an issue that could cause hardware encoders not showing up as options on capable GPUs [notr1ch]
  • Fixed SRT and RIST output being broken [pkviet]
  • Fixed possible security certificate verification failure when trying to stream with RTMPS on macOS [PatTheMav]
  • Fixed stream key tooltip being inaccurate [TianQiBuTian]
  • Fixed alignment of vertical audio mixer controls [cg2121]
  • Fixed alignment of status bar message [cg2121]
  • Added logging for "Ignore streaming service setting recommendations" [derrod]
  • Added logging for Video Capture Devices on macOS for portrait and studio light effects [gxalpha]
  • Increased minimum output resolution to 32x32 to prevent certain encoder failure scenarios [RytoEX]

Changed files in this update

M1 Test Depot 1905641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1905642 Depot 1905642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link