- Fixed a crash when quickly switching between NVIDIA Audio Filters [pkviet]
- Fixed a crash on Linux with Wayland when choosing a YouTube stream [ikalnytskyi]
- Fixed service integrations missing in Flatpak build [tytan652]
- Fixed AMD encoder settings not being saved in Simple Output Mode [tytan652]
- Fixed source type version when dropping files onto the OBS UI [norihiro]
- Fixed multiple issues with QSV on Linux [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed an issue that could cause hardware encoders not showing up as options on capable GPUs [notr1ch]
- Fixed SRT and RIST output being broken [pkviet]
- Fixed possible security certificate verification failure when trying to stream with RTMPS on macOS [PatTheMav]
- Fixed stream key tooltip being inaccurate [TianQiBuTian]
- Fixed alignment of vertical audio mixer controls [cg2121]
- Fixed alignment of status bar message [cg2121]
- Added logging for "Ignore streaming service setting recommendations" [derrod]
- Added logging for Video Capture Devices on macOS for portrait and studio light effects [gxalpha]
- Increased minimum output resolution to 32x32 to prevent certain encoder failure scenarios [RytoEX]
OBS Studio Beta update for 9 September 2023
OBS Studio 30.0 Beta 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
