September 10 Hotfix & Content Update

- Fixed a bug that causes clipping/artifacts with hair wisps;
- Fixed a bug that causes error message to be shown at the end of batch export process;
- Fixed wrong head position adjustment when using 'Mirror Pose' feature;
- Minor memory usage optimization;
- Deprecated 'Masculine (Lipsync - AA)' mouth template for Inochi2D export, replaced with 'Masculine (Inochi2D)';
- Added 9 eye styles to 'Face Parts Collection'.
Thanks to DoctorEnigma and Celine The Silly at Discord for the bug reports!
Changed files in this update