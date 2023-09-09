 Skip to content

Mannequin update for 9 September 2023

September 10 Hotfix & Content Update

Build 12151059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that causes clipping/artifacts with hair wisps;
  • Fixed a bug that causes error message to be shown at the end of batch export process;
  • Fixed wrong head position adjustment when using 'Mirror Pose' feature​;
  • Minor memory usage optimization​​;
  • Deprecated 'Masculine (Lipsync - AA)' mouth template for Inochi2D export, replaced with 'Masculine (Inochi2D)';​
  • Added 9 eye styles to 'Face Parts Collection'.

Thanks to DoctorEnigma and Celine The Silly at Discord for the bug reports!​​

