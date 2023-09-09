Discover New Adventures!

New Additions:

Game Statistics Panel: A work-in-progress game statistics panel has been added - you can access it in-game from the Pause Menu > Statistics

Fisherman NPC in Starhaven: Encounter the new Fisherman NPC in Starhaven.

Academy Exterior Welcome Message: Experience an improved welcome message at the academy exterior.

Academy Interior Updates: Discover enhancements and improvements within the academy interior.

Academy Exterior Visuals and Navigation: The academy exterior receives visual updates and improved navigation.

Shop Minimap Icons: Shop minimap icons are now shop-type specific, providing clearer information.

Hire Combat Followers: Hire combat followers from the Drill Sergeant in Starhaven.

Time Stop During Conversations: Enjoy a more immersive dialogue experience with time-stop during conversations.

Highlight Text Improvement: Highlight text is now presented in a floating text format.

Captain of the Guards Quests: Explore new quests with the Captain of the Guards.

Area Cleanup in Starhaven and Wilds: Enjoy a more polished and clutter-free environment in Starhaven and the Wilds.

Prefabricated Healing Well: The healing well is now prefabricated, improving development speed.

Starhaven NPC Cleanup: NPCs in Starhaven have undergone cleanup and optimization.

Auto Attack Key Change: The auto-attack key has been changed to "E" for improved gameplay.

Fixes:

Shop Icon Color Fix: Corrected the color of shop icons for improved visibility.

Quest Giver Exclamation Icons: Quest givers now hide their exclamation mark icons when they have no more quests.

Rare Fighter Error Fix: Resolved a rare error affecting fighter characters in the game.

Healing Well Timer Fix: Fixed the issue where the healing well's timer would reset upon changing areas.

Quest Giver Minimap Icon Rotation Fix: Fixed the rotation of minimap icons for quest givers.

Navmesh Obstacle Collision Fix: Colliders causing some of the navigation issues have been addressed.

Training Grounds Guard Fix: Issues with Training Grounds guards have been corrected.