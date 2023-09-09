Discover New Adventures!

Join us for an epic gaming adventure with this week's update! Explore new quests, meet new NPCs, hire combat followers, and enjoy everything this exciting update has to offer. Your support fuels our passion!
New Additions:
Game Statistics Panel: A work-in-progress game statistics panel has been added - you can access it in-game from the Pause Menu > Statistics
Fisherman NPC in Starhaven: Encounter the new Fisherman NPC in Starhaven.
Academy Exterior Welcome Message: Experience an improved welcome message at the academy exterior.
Academy Interior Updates: Discover enhancements and improvements within the academy interior.
Academy Exterior Visuals and Navigation: The academy exterior receives visual updates and improved navigation.
Shop Minimap Icons: Shop minimap icons are now shop-type specific, providing clearer information.
Hire Combat Followers: Hire combat followers from the Drill Sergeant in Starhaven.
Updates:
Time Stop During Conversations: Enjoy a more immersive dialogue experience with time-stop during conversations.
Highlight Text Improvement: Highlight text is now presented in a floating text format.
Captain of the Guards Quests: Explore new quests with the Captain of the Guards.
Area Cleanup in Starhaven and Wilds: Enjoy a more polished and clutter-free environment in Starhaven and the Wilds.
Prefabricated Healing Well: The healing well is now prefabricated, improving development speed.
Starhaven NPC Cleanup: NPCs in Starhaven have undergone cleanup and optimization.
Auto Attack Key Change: The auto-attack key has been changed to "E" for improved gameplay.
Fixes:
Shop Icon Color Fix: Corrected the color of shop icons for improved visibility.
Quest Giver Exclamation Icons: Quest givers now hide their exclamation mark icons when they have no more quests.
Rare Fighter Error Fix: Resolved a rare error affecting fighter characters in the game.
Healing Well Timer Fix: Fixed the issue where the healing well's timer would reset upon changing areas.
Quest Giver Minimap Icon Rotation Fix: Fixed the rotation of minimap icons for quest givers.
Navmesh Obstacle Collision Fix: Colliders causing some of the navigation issues have been addressed.
Training Grounds Guard Fix: Issues with Training Grounds guards have been corrected.
