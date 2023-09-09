Ahoy, fellow adventurers! We've set a course for smoother waters with this small yet essential bug fix for Shipwrecked's Early Access Version 1.0.1. Our focus for this update is on addressing a pesky issue that had been lurking in the shadows.
Shipwrecked update for 9 September 2023
Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2521741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update