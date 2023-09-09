 Skip to content

Shipwrecked update for 9 September 2023

Bug fixes

Build 12150984

Ahoy, fellow adventurers! We've set a course for smoother waters with this small yet essential bug fix for Shipwrecked's Early Access Version 1.0.1. Our focus for this update is on addressing a pesky issue that had been lurking in the shadows.

