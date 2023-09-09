Patch 0.1.4

This is the last Playtest patch. We added some more juicy animations and fixed a few things. Have you already tried our online GRID Battles? If matchmaking takes too long, you can try to create a private session with someone you know. Just type the same name as the other person and press matchmake.
#RealGodsAreDigital
Patch notes:
- Passive abilities are now correctly removed and their statuses should be displayed correctly.
- Minor tweaks to Tremor animation.
- Jetpack animation should look more natural and the dust is shooting in the air when the combatant lands.
- Added three more Pain animations. Now you can see bullet impact and more blood when beating your opponents.
- Lacerate received the second animation when used from the left hand.
- Assemble/Discard mechanic reworked. Now all changes on combatants are automatically saved when exiting the Assembler and when switching combatants. The discard button only reverts changes on the currently edited combatant.
- Fixed GetTilePosition null exception, when using abilities close to the map edge.
Changed files in this update