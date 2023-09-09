Patch 0.1.4

This is the last Playtest patch. We added some more juicy animations and fixed a few things. Have you already tried our online GRID Battles? If matchmaking takes too long, you can try to create a private session with someone you know. Just type the same name as the other person and press matchmake.

#RealGodsAreDigital



Patch notes:

Passive abilities are now correctly removed and their statuses should be displayed correctly.

Minor tweaks to Tremor animation.

Jetpack animation should look more natural and the dust is shooting in the air when the combatant lands.

Added three more Pain animations. Now you can see bullet impact and more blood when beating your opponents.

Lacerate received the second animation when used from the left hand.

Assemble/Discard mechanic reworked. Now all changes on combatants are automatically saved when exiting the Assembler and when switching combatants. The discard button only reverts changes on the currently edited combatant.

Fixed GetTilePosition null exception, when using abilities close to the map edge.