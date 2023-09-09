Update 0.130

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where enemies couldn't perform pathfinding within your base after loading the game.

Fixed a bug where the heavy machinegun's rotation was not saved.

Fixed the issue where players couldn't sleep on separate beds in co-op mode.

Fixed a bug where structures couldn't be rotated once snapped.

Fixed a battery bug that prevented the replacement of empty batteries.

Fixed a few map-related collider issues.

Fixed an error during loading that occasionally caused some buildings to vanish (Uncommon).

New Features:

Added a notification system to inform players when someone joins the game.

Added a server console accessible through the ESC menu to kick unwanted players.

Added a Field of View (FOV) slider.

Added wooden and metal stairs.

Implemented armor durability mechanics, causing armor to degrade when taking damage.

Added the ability to obtain cotton seeds from home-grown cotton plants.

Increased the maximum mouse sensitivity slider value.

Increased stacking size for most in-game items.

Separated head armor and body armor categories for more tailored protection.

Added the repair station (workstation) to allow players to repair damaged armor for free.

Removed case sensitivity when searching for servers by name.

If you have any questions or concerns, please always reach out to us via the Steam Forums or Discord.