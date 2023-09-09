 Skip to content

J-Jump Arena update for 9 September 2023

Controls overhaul!

Share · View all patches · Build 12150795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controls were re-worked, to be more user-friendly!
I'm aware that the controls are a bit rough around the edges and I'm working on changing that. After listening to feedback from the community, I decided to make it so that now First Person View is the standard way of aiming. You can still aim the other way while holding left shift. Additionally, when activating a weapon, the FPS view will aim towards the same direction your main camera was, so that the gameplay will be much more intuitive. After doing the action / using a weapon, the main camera also aims towards the same direction your FPS cam was. It should be easier to find your way around the map.

I truly believe that these changes will make playing J-Jump Arena more pleasant!

Changed files in this update

