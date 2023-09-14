 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered update for 14 September 2023

A Small Second Anniversary Patch (v1.1.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 12150746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again! Almost another whole year has passed since Remeowstered launched! As a small celebration, a new patch with some fixes, adjustments, and additions has been released.

Here are the full patch notes (v1.1.5):

  • Fixed a bug where charged swats weren’t working
  • Fixed a bug where an empty photos UI would show on the pawse screen
  • Fixed a bug where procedural goals could have photo rewards when all photos had been collected
  • Updated flying insect movement to prevent it from going too high or under the floor
  • Increased the maximum camera sensitivity value again
  • Added achievement descriptions to the HUD pop-up
  • Added a different icon to the energy meter while using catnip
  • Added functionality to open the Steam Overlay when pressing a controller’s home button
  • Added support for Steam Dynamic Cloud Sync

(This patch will go live on consoles over the coming days.)

As always, thanks for enjoying the game and being the best cats you can be! :nippy2: :wil2: :lyn2:

Changed files in this update

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Content Depot 1237731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link