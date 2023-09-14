A Small Second Anniversary Patch (v1.1.5)

Hello again! Almost another whole year has passed since Remeowstered launched! As a small celebration, a new patch with some fixes, adjustments, and additions has been released.
Here are the full patch notes (v1.1.5):
- Fixed a bug where charged swats weren’t working
- Fixed a bug where an empty photos UI would show on the pawse screen
- Fixed a bug where procedural goals could have photo rewards when all photos had been collected
- Updated flying insect movement to prevent it from going too high or under the floor
- Increased the maximum camera sensitivity value again
- Added achievement descriptions to the HUD pop-up
- Added a different icon to the energy meter while using catnip
- Added functionality to open the Steam Overlay when pressing a controller’s home button
- Added support for Steam Dynamic Cloud Sync
(This patch will go live on consoles over the coming days.)
As always, thanks for enjoying the game and being the best cats you can be! :nippy2: :wil2: :lyn2:
Changed files in this update