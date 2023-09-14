A Small Second Anniversary Patch (v1.1.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 12150746 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello again! Almost another whole year has passed since Remeowstered launched! As a small celebration, a new patch with some fixes, adjustments, and additions has been released.

Here are the full patch notes (v1.1.5):

Fixed a bug where charged swats weren’t working

Fixed a bug where an empty photos UI would show on the pawse screen

Fixed a bug where procedural goals could have photo rewards when all photos had been collected

Updated flying insect movement to prevent it from going too high or under the floor

Increased the maximum camera sensitivity value again

Added achievement descriptions to the HUD pop-up

Added a different icon to the energy meter while using catnip

Added functionality to open the Steam Overlay when pressing a controller’s home button

Added support for Steam Dynamic Cloud Sync

(This patch will go live on consoles over the coming days.)

As always, thanks for enjoying the game and being the best cats you can be! :nippy2: :wil2: :lyn2: