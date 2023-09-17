Update 0.7.38

Hello subROVers - there's a new fish in town!

What's New

This update adds the tripod fish to the game, in the dive sites where there's enough depth for it to show up (currently: barrels, humboldt, and tokelau).

The tripod fish is a very interesting denizen of the deep. It most characteristic feature is the way in which it stays still against the current, standing on the elongated tips of its pelvic and tail fins, while the pectoral fins are projected upwards, or towards the front, serving as antennae. When swimming, it can either retain this shape, or turn the elongations to the back to acquire a more "traditional" shape.

We've represented all these traits in the game, which has been a bit of a challenge since they're (so far) unique to this fish, but we're happy with the results, and we hope you'll enjoy them, too.

Moving Forward

On the creatures front, we are now working on another iconic fish, the Chaunacops. It is also quite unique, but we believe we've got all the technical challenges already solved precisely thanks to the work we've done on the tripod fish.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3036664212

On the sites/wrecks front, we're still working on the WWII shipwreck. Initially we had planned to focus on the exterior, but we're now modelling several exposed inner spaces using blueprints for reference.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3022593932

Happy subROVving! 😁

Full Log

New Features/Improvements:

Dives: Added the Tripod Fish to the Barrels, Humboldt, and Tokelau Dives.

Bug Fixes:

Dives: Fish sometimes get stuck in a circle motion pointing towards the seafloor.

