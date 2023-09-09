 Skip to content

Precision update for 9 September 2023

PRECISION UPDATE 0.80

Share · View all patches · Build 12150665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PRECISION 0.8 will be releasing today introducing 3 new levels, new turret obstacle, new music and more.

Please leave feedback and new obstacle ideas for next update.

Changed files in this update

