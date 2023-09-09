v0.90 - 'Endless'

Here it is: the endless mechanic is finally in with a bunch of new stuff and lots of tweaking all around.

I've tried a lot of different things for this one, major one was to have a random selection of stages (even from the start) but it didn't feel quite right. The current implementation has mostly fixed stages but wave composition and upgrade choices is always randomized.

Balancing probably got broken here and there, so bear with me until we do some more testing and I hope you will enjoy the new stuff! 👇

Major Stuff

Added endless mechanic and reworked stage/wave progression

Upgrade system: now showing only unlocked upgrades + all choices (in case of branching)

Added 'Valkyrie' plane upgrade: Vector + Supersonic + Mecha legs

Added 'PRTDR-4' upgrade (missiles)

'IR-4' replaced by 'SWRM-6' (missiles)

Added 'AC-30': unlocked from the start and now necessary to obtain 'GAU-30' or 'AC-60'

Added 'Viper Elite' enemy: stage 'Zero-G' and 'Rabid Dogs 2' onwards

Added 'Elite Dog' achievement

Tweaking, Polishing & Bugfixing

Rogues are now giving 4 scraps total (was 2)

Frigates no longer give free scraps: you get only what you kill

No more collisions with Frigates and Towers small wreckage

Default missiles: better target tracking

AC-60: damage increase + worse accuracy when overheating

GAU-20: renamed 'GAU-30' + damage increase

Added 'Show Less Players' button to Leaderboards

Showing some stats in the achievements page

Fixed stage freezing when enemies get in the ground (rareish)

That's it! 🫡