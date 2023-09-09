Update Notes for 2023/09/09

- Fixed freeze caused by the Blunt Arrow (鈍矢) skill while playing in Japanese.
- Minor text adjustments.
Special thanks to Toho-san for reporting the freezing issue.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Special thanks to Toho-san for reporting the freezing issue.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update