 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon Lord Reincarnation update for 9 September 2023

Update Notes for 2023/09/09

Share · View all patches · Build 12150537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed freeze caused by the Blunt Arrow (鈍矢) skill while playing in Japanese.
  • Minor text adjustments.

Special thanks to Toho-san for reporting the freezing issue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2395151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2395152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link