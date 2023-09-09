 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chaos Chain update for 9 September 2023

9/9/23 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.20.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12150521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a quick hotfix for the game. Check out the change log below!

BETA Update 1.20.1 Change Log:

**Bug Fixes:**  


* FIXED using drug items or rotten food causing a crash (This sounds like an ironic joke but it isn't)  
* FIXED consumable items in quickslots causing a crash (Due to the recent update where the companions can now use them)  



**Changes & Additions:**  


* Added some more definition to some icon art graphics  
* Re-added the warnings for side effects when they occur from taking drugs and eating rotten food  
* Updated some character creation dialogue window formatting

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Chaos Chain Content Depot 1536731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link