9/9/23 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.20.1

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is a quick hotfix for the game. Check out the change log below!
BETA Update 1.20.1 Change Log:
**Bug Fixes:**
* FIXED using drug items or rotten food causing a crash (This sounds like an ironic joke but it isn't)
* FIXED consumable items in quickslots causing a crash (Due to the recent update where the companions can now use them)
**Changes & Additions:**
* Added some more definition to some icon art graphics
* Re-added the warnings for side effects when they occur from taking drugs and eating rotten food
* Updated some character creation dialogue window formatting
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
