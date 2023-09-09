9/9/23 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.20.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12150521 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 18:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a quick hotfix for the game. Check out the change log below!

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED using drug items or rotten food causing a crash (This sounds like an ironic joke but it isn't) * FIXED consumable items in quickslots causing a crash (Due to the recent update where the companions can now use them) **Changes & Additions:** * Added some more definition to some icon art graphics * Re-added the warnings for side effects when they occur from taking drugs and eating rotten food * Updated some character creation dialogue window formatting

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː