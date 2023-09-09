Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.025

- Lot of optimisations for better performance.
- Cleanup of old assets.
- Some changed visuals in gameover screen
- Particles in gameover screen now get deleted at transition to map
- Second life is now only 1 time choosableable and when it's used it still takes a slot
- Endbosses are now respawning when they are stuck
- German translation for grandpa finished
