Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 9 September 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.025

Build 12150480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lot of optimisations for better performance.
  • Cleanup of old assets.
  • Some changed visuals in gameover screen
  • Particles in gameover screen now get deleted at transition to map
  • Second life is now only 1 time choosableable and when it's used it still takes a slot
  • Endbosses are now respawning when they are stuck
  • German translation for grandpa finished

