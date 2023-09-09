The update adds the following...
Fixed the MFD controls for the Radar/Threat Display cursor.
Fixed a light I added by mistake to the Lynx 3 which was causing weird effects at night
Targeting Pod displays now glow at night so are fully usable.
Fixed the weird texture issue inside the Lynx
Fixed the Clock dashboard instrument so that it now shows the minutes correctly.
Fixed the day time scale of missions so that 1 minute passes in game for every 5 seconds of real time. This is x12 speed so a whole day cycles in 2 hours. This might be a little fast so please let me know. The high time scale allows you to experience changing daylight during a mission.
Updated the 3rd person camera so that it no longer stutters occasionally
Fixed the Zoom to Targeting pod issue in the Lynx
Changed depots in enemyhelicopters branch