我的修仙传奇 update for 9 September 2023

1.0.6

9 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. Air drop problem

  2. Inscriptions can not be purchased in the mall

  3. Some maps cannot fight

  4. Fix an issue where the main character is unable to fight

  5. Fixed that when switching between human realms and Spirit realms, the first continent will be displayed even if the first continent is not selected

  6. Resolve the BUG that incorrect articles are displayed, indicating the capture rate

  7. The Crafting Puppet essay effect does not take effect BUG

  8. Fixed a BUG where combat can select non-combat talisman

