Repair
-
Air drop problem
-
Inscriptions can not be purchased in the mall
-
Some maps cannot fight
-
Fix an issue where the main character is unable to fight
-
Fixed that when switching between human realms and Spirit realms, the first continent will be displayed even if the first continent is not selected
-
Resolve the BUG that incorrect articles are displayed, indicating the capture rate
-
The Crafting Puppet essay effect does not take effect BUG
-
Fixed a BUG where combat can select non-combat talisman
Changed files in this update