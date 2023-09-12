 Skip to content

Lost Alone Ultimate update for 12 September 2023

UPDATE 2.0.1 | MEGA UPDATE AND DLC LAUNCH: "GEORGE'S NIGHTMARE"

Build 12150328

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fifth update of Lost Alone Ultimate is now available and will leave you speechless. Alongside this update, a DLC that will test your fear resistance is also being released: "George's Nightmare."

But it's not just a DLC being added! Everything in Lost Alone Ultimate has been IMPROVED. Here's the list of the new features you'll find in the game!

UPDATES:

  • Voiceovers! The game has been completely voiced, and now you can hear the characters' voices!
  • All cutscenes have been reviewed.
  • Jump scares have been modified. With a new identification system, escaping moments of fear will be impossible.
  • Crosshair Icons: UI icons have been added throughout the game to guide you during gameplay.
  • Translation errors that confused "he" and "she" have been fixed.
  • Minor bugs have been corrected.

If you have a game in progress, this update will corrupt the save files. I recommend not updating the game unless you are playing for the first time.

