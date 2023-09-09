The Backrooms Deluxe v0.9.1

New Update!
What's new?
- Fixed The Hub level 3 door not working
- Expanded Level The Hub
- Added Level 3999 The Hub door
- Added ambience for levels 0, 1, 2, 3, 37, 4, 3999
- Better footsteps sounds
- Various bug fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update