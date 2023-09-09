 Skip to content

The Backrooms Deluxe update for 9 September 2023

The Backrooms Deluxe v0.9.1

The Backrooms Deluxe v0.9.1 · Last edited 9 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update!

What's new?
  • Fixed The Hub level 3 door not working
  • Expanded Level The Hub
  • Added Level 3999 The Hub door
  • Added ambience for levels 0, 1, 2, 3, 37, 4, 3999
  • Better footsteps sounds
  • Various bug fixes

