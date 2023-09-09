 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 9 September 2023

0.9.9.2 - Custom token support, challenge helper, and more NPC background info

Build 12150301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to add custom tokens, more NPC details and a challenge level helper

