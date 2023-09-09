A new version v1.2.2 is available (Steam Deck Verified etc.)

Share · View all patches · Build 12150278 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

A new version is available (v1.2.2). I added updates to LAST HOPE, you can choose the difficulty level (but only from the menu). Also, I've been balancing LAST HOPE a bit, but one more update will be needed.

In the LAST HOPE mode, a difficulty level has been added, leaderboards have been created, a bag has been added (you can still discard items, but it will be easier to keep them in the bag because it's easier to find), and other changes such as the boss appearing later. In the next update, more features will be added to LAST HOPE mode, along with balancing. Note that you can only change the difficulty level in the menu before starting the game.

Verification for Steam Deck has been added (currently, button icons for Steam Deck hints are not displayed, only text, so the verification icon is yellow, not green; it's recommended to check the demo).

New sounds have been added upon player request, for example, for items that are thrown, like a chair.

A new option to disable the "Letterbox" (black bars at the top and bottom) has been added.

95 languages have been updated (options, menus, interface, etc.).

Optimization for low-end devices.

Fixes for hints (Japanese, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, etc.).

Cosmetic improvements for the ending.

Fixes for the LAST HOPE mode (fixing list navigation buttons, bugs, code optimization, etc.).

Steam achievements fixes (e.g., Play LAST HOPE).

Fixes for EMMA.

Bug fixes, for example, a wall preventing some players from completing the game (after returning to the normal Apartment with red fog).

Fixes for the final intro (95 languages).

Localization fixes, for example, Italian language.

Fixes for the final intro for the Polish language.

Fixes for Japanese (intro, localization) thanks to @やっちゅ(Yacchu, ).

). Fixes for low-end computers, e.g., if you set graphics settings to low, there will be fewer system particles (e.g., spiders in the bathroom).

Bug fixes for some players, e.g., when returning to the normal Apartment 1406, a wall may appear, etc.

Achievements have been improved (Number 20, 23).

Localization and voice-over fixes (some languages like Japanese).

Text/notes fixes (e.g., Polish language).

Fixes for some sounds and music.

Update for Windows 32-bit, Windows 64-bit, Linux 64-bit, and Mac 64-bit.

Other minor fixes.

Thanks for your feedback, suggestions, etc., full changelog here.

Another update on the way.