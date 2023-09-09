 Skip to content

Half Alive update for 9 September 2023

UPDATE 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12150129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blood Particles and Splatter
  • Better Optimization
  • Game Over User Interface Improved
  • Hitting Zombie Animation
  • Main Menu Animation playing only when Launching Half Alive
  • Zombie Skins according to the maps

