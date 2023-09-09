- Blood Particles and Splatter
- Better Optimization
- Game Over User Interface Improved
- Hitting Zombie Animation
- Main Menu Animation playing only when Launching Half Alive
- Zombie Skins according to the maps
Half Alive update for 9 September 2023
UPDATE 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2556811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update