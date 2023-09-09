Update Notes - 9th of September 2023

[Client]
- Fixed HUD score feed player names not always showing
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixes various buffer overruns, memory leaks and other issues across the project which should increase stability
[Weapons]
- vz. 61e Škorpion new model and texture
- M6A1 Gas grenade, fixed too dark texture
- Fixed missing string for MAS 49 rifle grenade
- Fixed rifle grenade positions of all weapons
- Fixed thumb position on M26 grenade
[Maps]
- Fixed black barbwire
- Recompiled several maps
Battle of Saigon
- Optimized map further
- Changed water at U.S. Army spawn
