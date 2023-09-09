 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 9 September 2023

Update Notes - 9th of September 2023

Update Notes - 9th of September 2023

Build 12150120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Client]

  • Fixed HUD score feed player names not always showing

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixes various buffer overruns, memory leaks and other issues across the project which should increase stability

[Weapons]

  • vz. 61e Škorpion new model and texture
  • M6A1 Gas grenade, fixed too dark texture
  • Fixed missing string for MAS 49 rifle grenade
  • Fixed rifle grenade positions of all weapons
  • Fixed thumb position on M26 grenade

[Maps]

  • Fixed black barbwire
  • Recompiled several maps

Battle of Saigon

  • Optimized map further
  • Changed water at U.S. Army spawn

