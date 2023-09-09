Patch v3.0.3

Got a handful of fixes! Thanks for reporting fixes on the discord server and here on Steam, it's been super helpful.

I've got a bunch of other fixes in the works as well. I'm in the process of reworking card slot effect modifiers, a change that should help simplify everything and improve the gameplay experience. In addition to that, I'll be improving status cards. Some cards produce way too many of them, and they can have an outsized impact (negatively) sometimes.

Here's what this patch includes: