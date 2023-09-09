Workshop Open! Version 1.1.2 Updates

Hello everyone, our Steam Workshop is now live! It's time to showcase your Myths of Rules. Of course, you can also check out others' works!
Changelog:
- Steam Workshop feature has been launched. Players can now find the Upload node in Local Levels, upload their levels to the Steam Workshop, or subscribe to others' levels in the workshop and play in Downloaded Levels (Currently, only Windows is supported. Mac users can only subscribe and cannot upload.).
- Added the feature to Delete Local Levels. To delete subscribed levels, you need to Unsubscribe from the Steam Workshop!
- Added the ability to exit level editing via the Esc button.
- Adjusted the margin of the font in clue nodes, and the resolution of the clue nodes is now adaptive.
- Fixed the English translation for the Dragon Vein level.
- Corrected the logic error in loop node detection.
- Added protection to ensure custom node names cannot be empty.
- You can now add line breaks in the description of custom nodes.
- If you drag the previous JSON level file into the local 'Level' folder, it will automatically be packaged into the folder.
Changed files in this update