sorting Factory items alphabetically will compare them by the numeric value of their tier if their localization key is identical (will sort same items with different tiers correctly instead of placing T10 after T1)
buffs applied from auras are not affected by debuff and/or stun reduction anymore
boss statistic goals require only 1 kill in order to unlock all 6 power stone slots
AI automatically turns off when entering nexus
units that reach 0 health by other means than taking damage will now die at the end of a game tick regardless if anything has damaged them
legendary modules that get mimicked by infinity enemies now drop 25% of each fragment category instead of nothing
legendary modules can now be reforged (reforge level based on the lowest reforge level of the other categories)
AI script import dialog accepts new import format
Fixes
fixed challenges that do not allow upgrading modules with gems staying in gems-only mode if it has been set this way in a different mode
fixed cooling down active modules being by AI triggering other modules that react to active modules
fixed gem experiment stack rewards testing against current stacks instead of highest amount of stacks every obtained
