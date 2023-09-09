Read changelog

Critical:
Fixed a bug where it was possible to duplicate personnel through the hiring system
Fixed a bug with saving the number of items (brick, master key, valve) of the player
Fixed a save bug where the delivery box disappeared when loading
Visual changes:
Changed the overlay of points and the “zeroing zone” and the buttons for opening and closing the tutorial for the dice mini-game
Fixed display of letters in the mailbox
The Back button in the main menu now returns to the previous menu instead of the main one
Escape in the main menu now duplicates the Back button
Now, when installing interior items, you immediately see what this object looks like
List height changes for the Delivery section
Separation of dishes and chemicals in the warehouse to visually determine what your restaurant is missing
Bugs:
Fixed a bug when an object during installation was always in the status "Unavailable for installation"
Fixed a bug that reduced the number of bricks in a player's inventory when trying to throw a brick while holding a box.
Fixed a bug that allowed you to open the main menu in dialogue mode and interact with an object
Fixed a bug with the clock when it could not be hung above the doorway
Fixed a bug when clients left with a quest from a competitor
Fixed a bug when a competitor did not close the doors of his restaurant
Fixed a bug when a player walked through an employee
Fixed a bug when it was possible to open the interaction menu in the mode of moving objects
Fixed a bug where broken glass was restored after loading
Fixed a bug where the employee's skin was not saved
Changes in mechanics:
The fireplace can now be turned on and off
The computer enemy no longer prevents you from hiring the first employee for each profession, provided that the person being hired has the status "Out of work"
You can no longer use Build Mode, Catalog, Move Objects, or Pick a Door with a Box in Your Hands
The police will now confiscate stolen goods if you go to jail
Now a computer enemy can steal your products
Added Alfredo - master key merchant
Lockpicks are no longer infinite
The player initially has no master keys
The master key breaks when an attempt to open the door fails.
Gas can only be opened or closed if there is a valve
You can buy the valve in the city from the flower and fertilizer merchant
Added automatic switching on and off of restaurant lighting
Separated areas for unloading products and plates with chemicals. Each group has its own warehouse
Other:
Editing product store prices
Editing positions for fireplaces
Fixed installation distance for objects when moving
Taxi cost reduced from $50 to $20
Rebalanced salaries for all professions
The valve on the competitor's gas pipeline was removed from the start of the game
Added saving the status of the gas tap (whether the valve is on or not)
