Read changelog

Critical:

Fixed a bug where it was possible to duplicate personnel through the hiring system

Fixed a bug with saving the number of items (brick, master key, valve) of the player

Fixed a save bug where the delivery box disappeared when loading

Visual changes:

Changed the overlay of points and the “zeroing zone” and the buttons for opening and closing the tutorial for the dice mini-game

Fixed display of letters in the mailbox

The Back button in the main menu now returns to the previous menu instead of the main one

Escape in the main menu now duplicates the Back button

Now, when installing interior items, you immediately see what this object looks like

List height changes for the Delivery section

Separation of dishes and chemicals in the warehouse to visually determine what your restaurant is missing

Bugs:

Fixed a bug when an object during installation was always in the status "Unavailable for installation"

Fixed a bug that reduced the number of bricks in a player's inventory when trying to throw a brick while holding a box.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to open the main menu in dialogue mode and interact with an object

Fixed a bug with the clock when it could not be hung above the doorway

Fixed a bug when clients left with a quest from a competitor

Fixed a bug when a competitor did not close the doors of his restaurant

Fixed a bug when a player walked through an employee

Fixed a bug when it was possible to open the interaction menu in the mode of moving objects

Fixed a bug where broken glass was restored after loading

Fixed a bug where the employee's skin was not saved

Changes in mechanics:

The fireplace can now be turned on and off

The computer enemy no longer prevents you from hiring the first employee for each profession, provided that the person being hired has the status "Out of work"

You can no longer use Build Mode, Catalog, Move Objects, or Pick a Door with a Box in Your Hands

The police will now confiscate stolen goods if you go to jail

Now a computer enemy can steal your products

Added Alfredo - master key merchant

Lockpicks are no longer infinite

The player initially has no master keys

The master key breaks when an attempt to open the door fails.

Gas can only be opened or closed if there is a valve

You can buy the valve in the city from the flower and fertilizer merchant

Added automatic switching on and off of restaurant lighting

Separated areas for unloading products and plates with chemicals. Each group has its own warehouse

Other:

Editing product store prices

Editing positions for fireplaces

Fixed installation distance for objects when moving

Taxi cost reduced from $50 to $20

Rebalanced salaries for all professions

The valve on the competitor's gas pipeline was removed from the start of the game

Added saving the status of the gas tap (whether the valve is on or not)