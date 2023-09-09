New Game Update for "The Lady Witch: Vengeance" V 0.6.3

Dear Adventurers,

We are thrilled to announce an exciting new update for "The Lady Witch: Vengeance." Get ready to embark on new adventures with our latest quest addition, "Escort Mission 1 - Protect The Caravan." But first, let's take a look at all the quests available in our game:

Quests List:

Find NPC In Village Find Bobby In City Kill 4 Ratkin's Nest Find Jennifer at the inn Raid Ratkin's (Repeatable) Raid Graveyards (Repeatable) Raid Dragon Nest (Repeatable) Save Fisherman Village Defend City From Dragon An Injured People Near The Village New Quest: Escort Mission 1 - Protect The Caravan (Repeatable) Hunt a Big Red Dragon (Repeatable) Stop The Orc Gain Level until 12 Raid Dark Knight's Castle Hunt Ice Dragon (Repeatable)

Escort Mission 1 - Protect The Caravan:

In this thrilling new quest, you will take on the responsibility of protecting a valuable caravan as it journeys from the Fisherman Village to the Village of safety. Beware of enemy attacks along the way, as they seek to disrupt the caravan's progress. Your mission is clear: ensure the caravan's safe passage to its destination.

Quest Details:

Escort the caravan and defend it against enemy attacks.

Safely guide the caravan from Fisherman Village to the Village.

Quest is repeatable for endless challenges.

In case of failure, the system will automatically restart the quest, providing you with another chance to succeed.

Images:

Witness the action with in-game images of the caravan protection.

Image 1: Caravan Under Attack (In-Game Screenshot)

Image 2: Caravan Successfully Arrived (Win Condition - In-Game Screenshot)

Image 3: Quest Successfully Complete (Quest Failed - In-Game Screenshot)

Thank you for your continued support, and we can't wait to see you in the game. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and content in "The Lady Witch: Vengeance."

Adventure awaits!