🌱 Cornucopia Update 1.9: Growing Together in Our Cozy Farming World 🌱

🌾We've been digging through your invaluable feedback, and we've got a truly heartwarming update ready to sow! 🌱 We can't thank you enough for your continued support—let's keep making Cornucopia the best farming RPG ever. Remember, positive reviews help our community grow, so if you're loving what you see, spread the word! 🙏❤️

🌻 Quality of Life Improvements 🌻

📦 ‘One-Way Transfer’: Easily drop items to send them straight to your storage shed—no matter where you are!

🎴 Sort Cards by Type: Finding your perfect card strategy just got easier!

🚛 Quick Transfer: Move items from your Storage Shed to Repaired Shipping Bin in a flash!

🌱 Sprouts and Sprigs 🌱

🍂 Compost Central: Compost is now on sale! And we've adjusted its value to better match its usefulness.

🎣 Fishing Frenzy 🎣

⏳ Take Your Time: Time now slows to 25% during the fishing mini-game. Relax and reel in! 🐟

🍳 Cooking & Crafting Corner 🍳

🥓 Any Meat, Anytime: Duck Breast and Bacon are now part of the "Any Meat" category in recipes!

🎁 Pickle's Picks: Our adorable NPC Pickle has a new love—fish gifts!

🍀 Better Crafting: Reworked many Cards that wouldn't consume on use, as well as many other Card related bugs!

🍇 New & Fixes 🍇

🗺️ Map Boundaries: Fixed the walk-off issue in the Vineyard Zone.

🎉 Birthday Love: Gifting on birthdays is now even more rewarding!

🏁 Racing Zone: Now features an exciting new background!

🎮 Chopper Bug Fixed: No more seeing buttons on the start screen!

⏲️ Time & Quest Management ⏲️

⏰ Quest Timers: Now show minutes when less than 1 hour is left!

🎯 Save Your Progress: Enemy Quest Cards will now save/load your progress.

🎵 Audio Adjustments 🎵

🎶 Musical Fixes: Squashed a slew of music bugs across multiple zones, ensuring your adventure stays melodious!

📜 Misc. Tweaks 📜

🔄 NPC Improvements: Eugene and Kyoko have received some pathfinding tweaks for smoother interaction.

🍲 Cooking Icons: Fixed mismatched Scratch Cards and Cook Book recipe icons.

🌟 Infinite Energy Adjustment: Lasts 1 day now—because too much of a good thing is still too much!

Share the good vibes! If you're enjoying your time in Cornucopia, tell your friends, family, and fellow farmers. 🥳🌈 And don't forget to leave a review—it helps us grow the game and community you love! 🌹💬

Happy Farming, everyone! Let's make Cornucopia a paradise together! 🌾🎉💖

Lots of love,

David