Changes
- Pristine Sapphire last upgrade reworked (nerfed).
- Slash re-proc nerfed (this was the culprit leading to astronomical damage).
- Citrine double shot (last upgrade) fixed. Was counting projectiles before, is supposed to, and is now, counting attacks.
Bug Fixes
- The goobies stats are now correctly updated in the selection screen.
- Negative goob coins should be fixed.
- Mega XP orbs now correctly affected by increased pick up range.
