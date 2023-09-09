 Skip to content

Goobies update for 9 September 2023

1.0.7.1

Build 12149933

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Pristine Sapphire last upgrade reworked (nerfed).
  • Slash re-proc nerfed (this was the culprit leading to astronomical damage).
  • Citrine double shot (last upgrade) fixed. Was counting projectiles before, is supposed to, and is now, counting attacks.
Bug Fixes
  • The goobies stats are now correctly updated in the selection screen.
  • Negative goob coins should be fixed.
  • Mega XP orbs now correctly affected by increased pick up range.

