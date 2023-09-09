 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 September 2023

Patch 0.6478

Share · View all patches · Build 12149923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All the changes from Patch 0.6477 except for one:
  • Removed the ability to configure game values through an INI-File. It seems to cause issues with windows 11 users. I need to rethink the approach.
  • Fixed a rare occurence where battle could get stuck on an enemy turn
  • Fixed an issue where there was still a visual hint for a Guild Upgrade, when there were none left
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't buy supplies in the case where you initially didn't have enough money, went directly to the marketplace and sold some items and returned to the preparation window. The buttons should update correctly now.
  • Skillchecks will now always fail on a rolled 1 and will always succeed on a rolled 20
  • Added Skin Color Options for character customization. Adjusting all class sprites to support this was a real pain. T-T

