- Fixed a bug that prevented some Visual Novel events from progressing properly due to the introduction of alternative outfits that came with the full release of the game. This involved an event of Neelu, Rhea and Roy.
Tropical Hearts update for 9 September 2023
Minor Patch 20230909
Patchnotes via Steam Community
