Update: ːsteamthisː
- Reducing the height of thick grass;
- Now the day lasts a little longer and the night a little shorter;
- Changing the mechanics of animals and creatures;
- Adjustments to creature animations;
- Fixed decay time of all products;
- Fixed a bug with getting large amounts of meat from pigs;
- Fixed a bug with crafting a shovel;
- Slightly improved level-design;
- Added a simple tent for respawn;
- Added a new type of skeletons;
- Removing the mini-map due to its uselessness;
Changed files in this update