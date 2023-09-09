 Skip to content

Wildstrive update for 9 September 2023

UPDATE #1

Update: ːsteamthisː

  • Reducing the height of thick grass;
  • Now the day lasts a little longer and the night a little shorter;
  • Changing the mechanics of animals and creatures;
  • Adjustments to creature animations;
  • Fixed decay time of all products;
  • Fixed a bug with getting large amounts of meat from pigs;
  • Fixed a bug with crafting a shovel;
  • Slightly improved level-design;
  • Added a simple tent for respawn;
  • Added a new type of skeletons;
  • Removing the mini-map due to its uselessness;

