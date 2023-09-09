 Skip to content

Restart Zero Playtest update for 9 September 2023

NEW PLAYTEST

Immerse yourself in a revolutionary gaming experience with our brand new "Character and Drone Co-op Mode". Team up with a friend and develop strategies like never before. One player takes control of a fearsome character while the other pilots a powerful drone. Coordinate your efforts to overcome obstacles, solve puzzles and eliminate enemies in this addictive co-operative adventure. Are you and your partner ready to embark on an exciting journey that combines the best of human and drone skills? Team up and show the world what true teamwork looks like!

