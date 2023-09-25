Postseason update

Hi baseball fans!

The season is not over yet! We have a big update, ready just for you! That includes new rosters, new records for the awards screen, stylish new team logos, and a brand new community-inspired shop for your stadium!

Here is what you can expect in this exciting update:

Improvements and changes

Our rosters have been updated!

Show off with style thanks to the brand new team logos!

Team records have been added to the awards screen.

The Astonishing Zoo is here, ready to make your ballpark even better!

Improved injury management for minor team players

Defense and IP are now available as lineup stats.

Legends can now become superstars!

Bug fixes for the ballpark, starter display and women leagues

New help sections about pitching and batting attributes

Feel free to let us know if you have any feedback or issue on this version.

See you at the ballpark!