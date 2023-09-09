Bugfix patch #1 and an announcement!

Hi, snake farmers! Just a quick patch to fix a bug where the game would, in rare cases,

allow you to live beyond day ten, potentially letting your run continue forever.

Hopefully that's now fixed though! I'm pretty sure it is. If you ever notice that you're on day 11+, or that you've somehow skipped a day, please let me know so I can hunt down the root of this issue!

Now that bug fixes are out of the way: I'm excited to announce that the next major patch will involve adding a Brazilian Portuguese translation to the game! That's a few weeks out, but I wanted to put it on the radar. Hope y'all are having fun with the snakessssssss 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍