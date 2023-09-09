Hotfix Patch 1.2.2
Updates
-
ALL SETTING SAVES HAVE BEEN RESET FOR CHANGES TO TAKE EFFECT
-
Increased UV Flashlight battery life to 10 minutes
-
Phantom orbs are less obvious looking and less likely to show up
-
Audio optimization pass
-
Graphical optimization pass
-
Shadow quality added to graphics settings
-
Anti-Aliasing options simplified
-
Fog, lighting, and post-processing optimization passes on all maps
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing Bishop Manor's emissive textures to be brighter than intended
- Fixed an issue that caused Nurse Redcliffe's Cleansing Fire ability to do more damage at range than intended
- Fixed an issue that caused Nurse Redcliffe's Cleansing Fire ability to damage players through the shelves in ARPA Warehouse
- Fixed an issue that broke phantom subtitles
- Fixed an issue causing title patch notes to be un-scrollable with mouse
- Fixed an issue causing player item animations to break when swapping weapons too quickly
- Fixed an issue causing aim assist to work on invisible phantoms
- Fixed an issue causing arcana card tool tips to display the wrong text for their rarity
- Fixed an issue causing controller sensitivity to be tied to game framerate
- Fixed an issue where phone evac wording was incorrectly displaying the destination
- Fixed an issue causing vanity items to display the wrong names in store
- Fixed the Adrenal Shot hold animation to offset correctly
Phantom Hysteria Patch 1.2.1
Updates
- Implemented equipment pegboards on all maps, improving equipment discovery efficiency.
- Updated Yugo's textures to a higher resolution.
- Introduced a cross-progression screen catering to new players. This is for players who will be wanting to carry over their progress across all platforms Phantom Hysteria will be released on. Returning players can effortlessly log into their existing accounts by selecting "Yes," whereas selecting "No" will lock your progress to Steam only. (If you select no, this will create a new Account and you will lose all current progress.)
- Incorporated shirt and jacket cosmetic slots in preparation for future vanity items.
- Added an FOV slider to the Options menu.
- Substituted the ARPA Warehouse catwalk with a storage area for enhanced gameplay.
- Players now spawn in the training area in P.I.N.E HQ.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a high pitched audio screeching.
- Resolved a bug causing players to lose control of their characters when being teleported by Morrigan.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to lose control of their character if the phantom execution failed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Padded Stock arcana card to not work as intended and has now been updated to only increase the damage of salt based weapons by 5%.
- Fixed an issue that caused some in-game badges to be given to all players in a lobby rather than just the player that initiated the action.
- Fixed an issue that caused some match related badges to not be rewarded to players if they played on ARPA Warehouse.
