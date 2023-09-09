 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 9 September 2023

Quick Fix LION for Deep Lake Area.

Build 12149759 · Last edited by Wendy

A quick Fix has been made to the Deep Lake section, where the ice spawner will not appear not allowing to traverse the lake, now it will appear.
There is an error with the loading and unloading of certain areas, i will be checking this to fully fix it.

