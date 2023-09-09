A quick Fix has been made to the Deep Lake section, where the ice spawner will not appear not allowing to traverse the lake, now it will appear.
There is an error with the loading and unloading of certain areas, i will be checking this to fully fix it.
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 9 September 2023
Quick Fix LION for Deep Lake Area.
A quick Fix has been made to the Deep Lake section, where the ice spawner will not appear not allowing to traverse the lake, now it will appear.
