Circuits & Steamworks Update

We're excited to announce our biggest update so far, in more than 5 years!
Firstly, Steamworks support, so you can share your designs and gadgets with others.
And we have added 30+ new materials that allow you to make electric circuits. This allows you to make things as complicated as a whole computer processor or 3D printer for example!
New circuit materials:
- Power supplies - batteries, mains power, steam engine and voltage regulators.
- Connections - Wires, bus wires, Junctions and wire links.
- Logic gates - Oscillator, OR, AND, NOR, NAND, XOR, NOT, SHIFT registers and D latches.
- ROMs - hex editor and addressable ROMs.
- peripherals - joypad or keyboard as input.
- Devices - Lasers, Tesla coils, Sliding door, Peltier heat pump, Heater wire and conveyor belts.
- Displays - LCD and E-ink displays.
- LEDs - Red, Green, Blue and 16 color.
- Replicator - input a bus, output any material you choose.
- Deactivator - disable other Materials.
- Switches and Relays.
