 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sand:box update for 9 September 2023

Circuits & Steamworks Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12149724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to announce our biggest update so far, in more than 5 years!

Firstly, Steamworks support, so you can share your designs and gadgets with others.

And we have added 30+ new materials that allow you to make electric circuits. This allows you to make things as complicated as a whole computer processor or 3D printer for example!

New circuit materials:

  • Power supplies - batteries, mains power, steam engine and voltage regulators.
  • Connections - Wires, bus wires, Junctions and wire links.
  • Logic gates - Oscillator, OR, AND, NOR, NAND, XOR, NOT, SHIFT registers and D latches.
  • ROMs - hex editor and addressable ROMs.
  • peripherals - joypad or keyboard as input.
  • Devices - Lasers, Tesla coils, Sliding door, Peltier heat pump, Heater wire and conveyor belts.
  • Displays - LCD and E-ink displays.
  • LEDs - Red, Green, Blue and 16 color.
  • Replicator - input a bus, output any material you choose.
  • Deactivator - disable other Materials.
  • Switches and Relays.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2179382 Depot 2179382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link