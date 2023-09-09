Update 1.2.37

ADD: Description for Acclimatized (Desert) skill, added by some modded campaigns

CNG: Immobilization attempts on Wheeled targets are now only -25 to hit, and on Half-Tracked targets -35 to hit; all other targets still -50 to hit

CNG: Penetrating hits on the player vehicle that don't knock it out can still cause spalling injuries to crew in the hit location

CNG: For guns where RoF is NA and there's one or more dedicated Loaders, there is now a penalty to hit if the Loader is / Loaders are not on Reload orders (player unit only)

FIX: Stock and captured Crusader III availability began too early (thanks Marsouin!)

FIX: Hull Loaders in Grant tanks can now no longer fire the turret smoke mortar; does not apply to units spawned before the update is applied (thanks Marsouin!)

FIX: 'Advanced Gyro Use' skill now properly replaces the basic version

FIX: Occasional crash after final campaign log is exported

FIX: Changed requirements for adding 'Coordination' skill, since previously 'Natural Leader' was a prerequisite but could be replaced by 'Inspiring Leader'

FIX: When a crewmen gained familiarly with a crew position, the previous level of the skill that it replaced was not removed