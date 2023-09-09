The Scrap-hater's Experiment

This patch is a poke at replacing the scrap system with a much more forgiving, easy to use slot system for infusion stacking. Visuals, mechanics and everything else are very subject to change.

Removed Scrap (and the Scrapper :( ).

Infusions are now limited by Infusion Slots; every item has 1 by default and all items everywhere gain 1 more after defeating a boss.

Added Gold. It's just money. For the vending machines.

Walls can now have bags of gold in them.

Chests can now randomly contain gold instead of a consumable.

The timer chest has been replaced with a gold reward (that you can spend in the shop that's usually next to it.)

Added Un-Infusers to fountains. (They let you freely undo infusions for no cost.)

Reworked Pure items: They now have 1 additional infusion slot, and infusing them into another item does not take up a slot.

Pure items are now more common.

Common items can be Pure again.

Shotgun & Repeating Crossbow infusions now reload guns when applied to them.

Fixed Burst Fire not working on Ray Rifle, Sun Gun and possible others?