The Scrap-hater's Experiment

This patch is a poke at replacing the scrap system with a much more forgiving, easy to use slot system for infusion stacking. Visuals, mechanics and everything else are very subject to change.
Removed Scrap (and the Scrapper :( ).
Infusions are now limited by Infusion Slots; every item has 1 by default and all items everywhere gain 1 more after defeating a boss.
Added Gold. It's just money. For the vending machines.
Walls can now have bags of gold in them.
Chests can now randomly contain gold instead of a consumable.
The timer chest has been replaced with a gold reward (that you can spend in the shop that's usually next to it.)
Added Un-Infusers to fountains. (They let you freely undo infusions for no cost.)
Reworked Pure items: They now have 1 additional infusion slot, and infusing them into another item does not take up a slot.
Pure items are now more common.
Common items can be Pure again.
Shotgun & Repeating Crossbow infusions now reload guns when applied to them.
Fixed Burst Fire not working on Ray Rifle, Sun Gun and possible others?
Fixed Flashy Cape not working with most on-hit effects. (Reported by Fwutters.)
