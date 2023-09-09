 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 9 September 2023

The Scrap-hater's Experiment

Build 12149694

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is a poke at replacing the scrap system with a much more forgiving, easy to use slot system for infusion stacking. Visuals, mechanics and everything else are very subject to change.

  • Removed Scrap (and the Scrapper :( ).

  • Infusions are now limited by Infusion Slots; every item has 1 by default and all items everywhere gain 1 more after defeating a boss.

  • Added Gold. It's just money. For the vending machines.

  • Walls can now have bags of gold in them.

  • Chests can now randomly contain gold instead of a consumable.

  • The timer chest has been replaced with a gold reward (that you can spend in the shop that's usually next to it.)

  • Added Un-Infusers to fountains. (They let you freely undo infusions for no cost.)

  • Reworked Pure items: They now have 1 additional infusion slot, and infusing them into another item does not take up a slot.

  • Pure items are now more common.

  • Common items can be Pure again.

  • Shotgun & Repeating Crossbow infusions now reload guns when applied to them.

  • Fixed Burst Fire not working on Ray Rifle, Sun Gun and possible others?

  • Fixed Flashy Cape not working with most on-hit effects. (Reported by Fwutters.)

