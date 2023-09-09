 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Mansion update for 9 September 2023

09/09 (Sat) Update - Bug Fixes and Function Improvements (v1.02)

Share · View all patches · Build 12149675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

○Added Function
-Velina's Room - Added the ability to play Velina's pose or motion in the closet
-When attacking Velina with water of purification, her body becomes wet.

○Balance Adjustment
-When the game restarts after being caught by Velina, the location of Velina's appearance has been modified so that it is not too close to the user.
-The range where you can hear Velina’s footsteps has been expanded by 2 times.

○Bug Fixes
-Fixed an issue where Velina would not wear the selected skin in cutscenes.
-Modified to apply immediately when points are obtained in point mode (already applied in version 1.01)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2280521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link