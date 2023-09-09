09/09 (Sat) Update - Bug Fixes and Function Improvements (v1.02)

○Added Function

-Velina's Room - Added the ability to play Velina's pose or motion in the closet

-When attacking Velina with water of purification, her body becomes wet.

○Balance Adjustment

-When the game restarts after being caught by Velina, the location of Velina's appearance has been modified so that it is not too close to the user.

-The range where you can hear Velina’s footsteps has been expanded by 2 times.

○Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue where Velina would not wear the selected skin in cutscenes.

-Modified to apply immediately when points are obtained in point mode (already applied in version 1.01)