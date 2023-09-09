 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 9 September 2023

Update #82 - Admin Tool

Update #82

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Admin Tool

Hello community, with this update I want to release the admin tool for you.

The admin tool is located in the pause menu and can be very useful for you, you have the ability to access all available items. And also the possibility to skip the night.

But the admin tool is still in development (beta) and will be further developed. Ideas and wishes are always welcome.

This tool should be a start to give the user even more freedom in the game.

The admin tool has a time lock before it can be used. I want to prevent this tool from being exploited before you have even played the game normally. So that one can form an honest opinion about a game.

The admin tool will be unlocked after 120 minutes of gameplay, after that you can use it indefinitely.

I hope you will like it!

