Project_0 update for 9 September 2023

Patch 2 | Big Bug Fix!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12149594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest bug up to date has been sqashed!

  • Fixed bug that made the intro for Treadmill play even when it shouldn't
  • Added list that shows all keyboard controlls.

