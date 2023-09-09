- Hives will now always spawn 3 Drones on death
- Player markers can now be placed at specific room entrances
- Player markers can now be placed in unvisited rooms if all rooms on the path are revealed
- Markers will now display a description when viewed from the level map
- Player and enemy Bladder Mines will instantly detonate their projectiles when triggered through proximity
- Fixed Mega-Layer laying player mines
- Fixed mine trap breakables being able to contain power pickups
- Fixed trigger markers not working correctly for triggers with multiple events
Desecrators update for 9 September 2023
0.9.2b changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
