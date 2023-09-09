 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 9 September 2023

0.9.2b changelist

Build 12149561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hives will now always spawn 3 Drones on death
  • Player markers can now be placed at specific room entrances
  • Player markers can now be placed in unvisited rooms if all rooms on the path are revealed
  • Markers will now display a description when viewed from the level map
  • Player and enemy Bladder Mines will instantly detonate their projectiles when triggered through proximity
  • Fixed Mega-Layer laying player mines
  • Fixed mine trap breakables being able to contain power pickups
  • Fixed trigger markers not working correctly for triggers with multiple events

