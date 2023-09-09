Save file and equip menu fix

Game doesn't autosave on opening and closing the menu anymore. This way the autosave doesn't get overwritten when opening another save file.
Re-added Faces to the equip menu.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Game doesn't autosave on opening and closing the menu anymore. This way the autosave doesn't get overwritten when opening another save file.
Re-added Faces to the equip menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update