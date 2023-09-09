 Skip to content

Planet of War: The Legend of Fu update for 9 September 2023

Save file and equip menu fix

Build 12149480

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game doesn't autosave on opening and closing the menu anymore. This way the autosave doesn't get overwritten when opening another save file.

Re-added Faces to the equip menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2390531
  • Loading history…
