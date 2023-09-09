The Rewind Factory V1.0.6

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Patchnotes
- Fixed a bug that caused the tutorial for typing with controller to pop-up at the start of the level, instead of at the computer.
- The timer will now always be visible, instead of only being visible when you play a chamber for the second time.
- The option for always showing the timer has been removed
- In chambers with a computer you no longer hear a beep sound at the start of a level.
- Fixed a bug that caused the achievement Collector I to be immediately unlocked if you started up the game.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't restart in the Intro Chamber.
- Fixed a bug that locked you in place when you typed the command Exit on a terminal
- Fixed a bug that wouldn't let you enter new commands after you had executed the command Help in the Intro Chamber.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update