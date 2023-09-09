 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Rewind Factory update for 9 September 2023

The Rewind Factory V1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12149450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the tutorial for typing with controller to pop-up at the start of the level, instead of at the computer.
  • The timer will now always be visible, instead of only being visible when you play a chamber for the second time.
  • The option for always showing the timer has been removed
  • In chambers with a computer you no longer hear a beep sound at the start of a level.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the achievement Collector I to be immediately unlocked if you started up the game.
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't restart in the Intro Chamber.
  • Fixed a bug that locked you in place when you typed the command Exit on a terminal
  • Fixed a bug that wouldn't let you enter new commands after you had executed the command Help in the Intro Chamber.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1959841 Depot 1959841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link